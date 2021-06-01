Muted celebration: 27 retiring Mumbai Police personnel feted at ceremony held amid Covid restrictions

Since then, the ceremony was put on hold, while the department started sending the retiring personnel goodies, including a pair of watches, sweets, retirement ID card and benefits, to their homes. (Representative Image)

Mumbai Police on Monday organised an event to felicitate the retiring police personnel. Department sources said 456 personnel retired on Monday, but to avoid the spread of Covid-19, only 27 were invited and felicitated by Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale.

Before the pandemic began, the Mumbai Police would invite the retiring personnel and their families to the farewell ceremony where the commissioner would honour the personnel by handing over a shawl, a coconut, a badge of honor, retirement identity card and a wrist watch with the insignia of the police.

In May 2019, the farewell ceremony took place at Shanmukhanada Hall in Matunga.

Since then, the ceremony was put on hold, while the department started sending the retiring personnel goodies, including a pair of watches, sweets, retirement ID card and benefits, to their homes.

“This went on for a year, but on Monday, we decided to call 27 representatives from the retiring 456 government employees and they were called to the commissionerate. The farewell ceremony took place on the sixth-floor hall in the new administrative building,” said an IPS officer.

The officer added that the program followed the Covid norms and it ended in less than half-an-hour.

Personnel from constabulary rank to assistant commissioners of police along with the ministerial clerical staffers, who worked for the department for over 30 years, were feted.

A department source said all 12 retiring ACPs and five senior police inspectors were invited. “Apart from them, two senior-most personnel belonging to other ranks representing the rest of the retiring assistant sub-inspectors and head constables were also invited,” said an officer.

A retiring personnel said, “Since I turned 55, I would often think about the day when I would retire. Being felicitated by the commissioner himself is one of the best feelings for a lower-rank staffer. Family members of retiring personnel also feel special at the farewell ceremony. It’s sad that this year the event

could not take place like it used to.”

Another retiring policeman said they could not blame anyone as everyone needs to understand the current scenario owing to the ongoing pandemic.