scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Must look at outsourcing cyber crime investigation: Fadnavis

The Deputy CM said this was the trend in several countries when it came to fighting cyber crime.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis speaks to the media during the Monsoon session of Maharashtra Assembly in Mumbai, Aug. 18, 2022. (PTI)

DEPUTY CM Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said on the floor of the House that in light of rapidly evolving cyber crime cases, “outsourcing” investigation to IT companies should be considered. He said this was the trend in several countries when it came to fighting cyber crime.

Responding to a question by Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande on rising cyber crimes, Fadnavis said, “…The cyber police have taken new equipment and there are 34 cyber and forensic laboratories across the state. We are also undertaking manpower training…it is also true that we will have to train personnel. Hence, I feel we should think about outsourcing investigations….” He added, “These companies are a step ahead of cyber criminals…if we take people, they are not upgraded. However, the technology upgrades every year.”

Responding to Fadnavis, Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap said, “We do not know how much control we will have on their processes once the details go to another company.” Fadnavis assured him that he was not suggesting outsourcing of cyber crime detection. Citing the example of outsourcing the issuing of passports, he said, “They issue the passports but it is the government that decides who should or should not get a passport.”

He said when he went to the Microsoft head office in the US, he learnt there was a cyber attack every three seconds in India. “…even if we outsource investigation…they may be the provider but data is ours…will keep in mind all the issues you have raised,” he told Jagtap.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...Premium
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch upPremium
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menuPremium
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu
More from Mumbai

Responding to another question on whether there will be a Cyber Intelligence Unit, Fadnavis said, “We do track websites and social media but since cyber fraud is increasing, such a unit is needed.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 02:03:01 am
Next Story

Lakhs of hectares of Kharif crop fall prey to snail attack

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Fully deserved: Carlsen congratulates Praggnanandhaa after losing

Fully deserved: Carlsen congratulates Praggnanandhaa after losing

'Treated like a terrorist': UK academic tells HC on his deportation from Kerala

'Treated like a terrorist': UK academic tells HC on his deportation from Kerala

JNU V-C: 'Would resist inviting police onto campus'

JNU V-C: 'Would resist inviting police onto campus'

Premium
Anthony Fauci to step down as Biden's chief medical adviser, NIAID head

Anthony Fauci to step down as Biden's chief medical adviser, NIAID head

Video shows ADM lathicharging protester in Patna; probe on

Video shows ADM lathicharging protester in Patna; probe on

Why you should read ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’

Premium
Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

Can diabetes affect your sleep and vice versa?

Can diabetes affect your sleep and vice versa?

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement