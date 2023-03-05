‘Muslims support Uddhav Thackeray as they perceive him as a liberal leader’: Maulana Azad Vichar Manch president Husain Dalwai

The president of Maulana Azad Vichar Manch, Husain Dalwai, has always been at the forefront of any campaign championing the cause of minorities. In an interview with Shubhangi Khapre, the two-time Congress MP warns against the danger of polarisation in Maharashtra. Excerpts from the interview:

What explains the public show of support by Muslims to the Shiv Sena (UBT) rally at Khed in the Konkan region?

Dalwai: Yes, it is a fact that Muslim organisations have extended support to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). Muslims are not against anybody’s religion or political ideology. In Uddhav Thackeray, Muslims see a liberal leader who is not using Hindutva to attack Muslims, Dalits, and Christians. They do not see Thackeray threatening communal harmony.

Will Muslim support for Shiv Sena (UBT) impact Congress-NCP vote bank?

Dalwai: I do not think so, as the Congress, the NCP, and the Shiv Sena (UBT) have declared that they will contest all elections together as Maha Vikas Aghadi. It is a pragmatic step in current times to consolidate secular forces. The minorities have strong reservations against RSS/BJP ideology. They disapprove of their communal agenda that fragments society and people.

How would you describe the Sakal Hindu Samaj-led ongoing ‘anti-love jihad’ campaign in Maharashtra?

Dalwai: Under the Sakal Hindu Samaj banner, right-wing organisations including the RSS and the BJP have set in process a dangerous agenda of communal divide. The entire campaign is being run with an eye on the elections. It is a plot to instil hatred against Muslims and exploit large-scale polarisation to one’s advantage. It is a very well-planned agenda pushed by right-wing parties to serve their stated political objective. But what is unfortunate is its ramifications on the social structure as it will leave people divided. This is detrimental for a civilised, progressive state like Maharashtra.

What is the way to counter such campaigns?

Dalwai: All like-minded secular parties and organisations should come together and fight against any campaign that threatens communal harmony. Unfortunately, I must admit that political parties including the Congress are not doing enough. As a result, it emboldens the other side to get away with its nefarious agenda. When the love jihad rally was held in Mumbai, various social organisations led by Maulana Azad Vichar Manch approached the Mumbai police commissioner. We expressed our concerns and urged the police to disallow such rallies. But till now, nothing has happened. The Sakal Hindu Samaj is going ahead with its campaign uninhibited.

You mean the police are allowing such rallies?

Dalwai: It is obvious. After the Mumbai rally in January, another rally was held in Navi Mumbai. Just two days ago, there was a rally on ‘land jihad’ at Nariman Point. So, my point is these rallies are taking place across Mumbai and Maharashtra. The law-enforcement agencies are silent. It is obvious there is political patronage from the ruling BJP. BJP MLAs, MPs, and leaders spew venom against minorities in such rallies. The question is would the police and government allow such rallies if they had been organised by Muslims and Dalits. They would be subjected to stern action. I firmly feel there should be no tolerance for any kind of hatred from any organisation against anyone.

What explains the support Sakal Hindu Samaj has elicited from the masses in Maharashtra?

Dalwai: When you weave false narratives to push an agenda, it may mislead people. I do not think the majority of Hindus support such campaigns. Those who are rational and secular do not participate in such protests. Look, reactions from Muslim organisations alone will not help. On the contrary, protests by Muslims will prove detrimental. Instead, there should be a collective approach cutting across party lines, communities, castes, and religions to defeat such campaigns.

But there is pressure on the government to bring in an anti-conversion law.

Dalwai: The Constitution written by Dr BR Ambedkar has clearly laid down laws to effectively address social challenges. It has laid down marriage acts. There is a provision for registered marriages. So, on what basis can these acts enshrined by the Constitution be challenged or overruled? Ambedkar himself believed in inter-caste and inter-religious marriages. Reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule also advocated marriages between members of different castes and religions. Maharashtra reformers were of the opinion that inter-caste and inter-faith marriages bring two different families together and unshackle the barriers of caste and community.

What about the ‘land jihad’ issue? Right-wing outfits have alleged that Muslim organisations have encroached on historic places and forts.

Dalwai: The term ‘land jihad’ has been coined to push the RSS-BJP agenda against minorities. On the contrary, right-wing outfits plan to unsettle old existing colonies, and slums of Dalits, Muslims, and Christians under the land jihad campaign. The land jihad campaign is just a ploy to help big developers grab prime land. There are several Christian cemeteries. There are Muslim burial grounds. There are huge Dalit slums in the heart of the city. The motive is to acquire these prime plots citing land jihad.