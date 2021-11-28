Muslim organisation opposes AIMPLB’s demand for anti-blasphemy law in India

THE INDIAN Muslims for Secular Democracy (IMSD) have opposed the demand of the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and some other organisations for an anti-blasphemy law in India.

“We condemn the constant attempts by certain hate factories of Hindutva, which are working overtime to demonise Islam and Muslims. However, IMSD fully supports the principle that in a secular state there can be no place for a law criminalising blasphemy,” the body said in a statement.

The IMSD’s statement has been endorsed by nearly 400 individuals, including Muslims.

The statement says that Muslims demanding such a law should instead take recourse to the already existing laws.