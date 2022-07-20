July 20, 2022 2:44:15 am
SOME OF the Muslim girls who appeared for National Entrance and Eligibility Test (NEET) at Shantabai Gote College in Washim on Sunday, July 17, have alleged that they were forced to remove their burqa and hijab at the exam centre.
Parents of two girls have also submitted a written complaint at the Washim Police station.
Father of one of the girls and a complainant, Gazanfar Hussain, said, “There is no such rule by the National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts the exam. It is suggested to reach the exam centre an hour before for frisking by lady security personnel. We reached the centre at 11.30am. But the girls were asked to remove their burqa and hijab to be able to appear for the exam.”
The administration of the examination centre, however, has maintained that it acted as per the regulations. Gajanan Kubade, Principal of the college, said, “Full sleeves are not allowed when appearing for NEET and the burqa has long sleeves.” Kubade added how the issue wasn’t raised during the exam. “It was only after the exam that the parents started making allegations,” he said.
Subscriber Only Stories
Rafik Shek, senior inspector of Washim police station, said, “We have received their complaint. The issue was over wearing a burqa in the examination hall, and not hijab. But we will investigate the matter and take appropriate action.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSEPremium
ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey
How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whomPremium
Latest News
‘Muslim girls forced to remove burqa before taking NEET’
Over 3.9 L Indians gave up citizenship in past 3 yrs to settle abroad: govt data
12 Sena MPs with Shinde
After Yogi orders ‘strict action’, four held in Lulu namaz video
DSP was set to hang up boots, take up farming
Uphaar cinema fire: Court releases Ansal brothers in evidence tampering case
Supertech demolition: Noida Authority to consult research body over audit
DSP killing puts illegal mining back in focus, Haryana plans steps to end menace for good
Sanjay Pandey: An officer known for his run-ins with establishment
5 Questions: Cong MP Shaktisinh Gohil
Four arrested for trying to dupe BJP MLA of Rs 100 crore
ED seeks dismissal of Nawab Malik bail plea in special court