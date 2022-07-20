scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

‘Muslim girls forced to remove burqa before taking NEET’

Parents of two girls have also submitted a written complaint at the Washim Police station.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 20, 2022 2:44:15 am
supreme court, islam marriage, muslim community marriage, nikah halala, muslim polygamy, muslim divorce, muslim personal lawRafik Shek, senior inspector of Washim police station, said, “We have received their complaint. The issue was over wearing a burqa in the examination hall, and not hijab. But we will investigate the matter and take appropriate action.”

SOME OF the Muslim girls who appeared for National Entrance and Eligibility Test (NEET) at Shantabai Gote College in Washim on Sunday, July 17, have alleged that they were forced to remove their burqa and hijab at the exam centre.

Parents of two girls have also submitted a written complaint at the Washim Police station.

Father of one of the girls and a complainant, Gazanfar Hussain, said, “There is no such rule by the National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts the exam. It is suggested to reach the exam centre an hour before for frisking by lady security personnel. We reached the centre at 11.30am. But the girls were asked to remove their burqa and hijab to be able to appear for the exam.”

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The administration of the examination centre, however, has maintained that it acted as per the regulations. Gajanan Kubade, Principal of the college, said, “Full sleeves are not allowed when appearing for NEET and the burqa has long sleeves.” Kubade added how the issue wasn’t raised during the exam. “It was only after the exam that the parents started making allegations,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Twitter became the new medium for diplomacyPremium
How Twitter became the new medium for diplomacy
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...Premium
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...
Cinderella’s father: Unpaid leave, long absence from office, facing...Premium
Cinderella’s father: Unpaid leave, long absence from office, facing...
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi
More from Mumbai

Rafik Shek, senior inspector of Washim police station, said, “We have received their complaint. The issue was over wearing a burqa in the examination hall, and not hijab. But we will investigate the matter and take appropriate action.”

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
What's behind the record-breaking heatwave in Europe?
Explained

What's behind the record-breaking heatwave in Europe?

With eye on patch-up, Shinde Sena rebels spare Uddhav, gun for Pawar

With eye on patch-up, Shinde Sena rebels spare Uddhav, gun for Pawar

Why there is no reason to panic over the rupee
Opinion

Why there is no reason to panic over the rupee

Who is still standing in the race to be the next UK PM?
Explained

Who is still standing in the race to be the next UK PM?

Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
Judge sets October trial for Musk-Twitter takeover dispute

Judge sets October trial for Musk-Twitter takeover dispute

Tej Pratap threatens to release videos of abuse suffered in marriage

Tej Pratap threatens to release videos of abuse suffered in marriage

ED summons Sanjay Raut again

ED summons Sanjay Raut again

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story
Opinion

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story

Premium
ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey
NSE co-location scam

ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom
Explained

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement