Muslim bodies vow not to let hijab row affect harmony in Maharashtra

A meeting of various Muslim cultural and social organisations was held in Mumbai on Thursday to ensure that the hijab row that has affected Karnataka does not take a communal turn in Maharashtra.

Several organisations such as Mumbai Aman Committee, Ulema Council, Movement for Human Welfare, Jamiat-e-Ahle Sunnat, Jamaat e Islami Hind, All India Khilafat House Committee, Lokanchi Shakti Mumbai, Jamiat Ahle Hadees, Raza Foundation, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Student Islamic Organization of India, Sadbhawna Manch Mumbai, Anjuman-e-Khadim -e- Hussain Trust among others participated in the meeting.

“The idea is to ensure communal harmony that defines the real Indian culture,” shared Farid Shaikh, President of the Mumbai Aman Committee, in whose office the meeting was held on Thursday evening.

A symbolic protest will be held on Tuesday, February 15, near Crawford Market to raise concern against the alleged harassment. “There will be participation from people from all communities and not just those from Muslim community…,” said Hasib Bhatkar, President Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Mumbai.