‘No Muslims, tilak for attendees’: VHP’s rule for Navratri garba-dandiya events across Maharashtra

Barely a week after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat spoke about universal oneness at an event in New York, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has decided to to bar Muslims from attending garba and dandiya events during the 10-day Navratri celebration across Maharashtra and impose stricter rules on those attending. The right-wing hardline organisation has also listed the do’s and don’ts for the organisers, calling for Aadhaar checks of the attendees and tilak on their foreheads to verify their Hindu identities.

Speaking about the ban on Muslim participation in the Navratri events across the state, the VHP national spokesperson and joint secretary, Shriraj Nair, said, “We have taken the decision not to allow Muslim participation in garba-dandiya dance during the Navratri festival.”

“The Navratri festival is not just about song and dance. The festival is about worshipping the Goddess. Why should Muslims who are against idol worship participate in the festival?” he argued.

He also, however, sought to clarify that not allowing Muslims to attend the Navratri events does not mean the VHP is against any community.

“The VHP, which is unwilling to compromise on its core agenda of religious conversion and anti-cow slaughter, believes festivals are an integral part of the cultural legacy of the Hindus. And it cannot allow its dilution. However, it admits the restrictions are precautionary measures and not directed against Muslims or any other communities,” he said.

Just a week ago, the RSS chief addressed a gathering at Madison Square in which he emphasised, “If any Hindu thinks there should be no Muslims in India, he will not remain Hindu. If you want to call yourself a Hindu, you have to believe that all paths are leading to the same Goal. Every human has dignity. There is no difference between human beings.”

When the VHP leader’s attention was drawn to the RSS chief’s statement, he said, “We don’t comment on the RSS chief’s statement.” Moreover, Nair explained, “We are not against anybody. We also believe in social harmony and peace.”

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“The point is, why should we relax our guidelines for Muslims who don’t subscribe to our religious beliefs and style of worship?” he said.

“If Muslims are keen to participate in the Navratri festivities, they should come with their family members, wives and sisters. They should organise the Navratri festivals in the mosques or places of their residences.”