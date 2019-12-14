Mahim murder: Dismembered body of musician shows up at Mumbai’s Dadar Chowpatty

Locals alerted the police that a body had washed up on the beach. The police identified it to be of the murdered musician. (Express photo) Locals alerted the police that a body had washed up on the beach. The police identified it to be of the murdered musician. (Express photo)

The severed body of the 59-year-old musician from Santacruz washed up at Dadar Chowpatty on Friday morning.

Locals alerted the police that a body had washed up on the beach. The police identified it to be of the murdered musician.

Earlier, parts of the body were found in two bags in Mahim and Bandra Kurla Complex on December 2 and 10. The deceased’s 19-year-old “adopted daughter” and her 16-year-old boyfriend are alleged to have murdered the man in his home on November 26, hacked his body, covered them in bubble wrap, stuffed them into three bags and tossed them into the Mithi river in Kurla, the police said.

According to the brother of the musician, he had fractured his hip in a childhood accident at the age of 12 and doctors had inserted a steel rod while operating on the injury. A crime branch officer said the body found on Friday had a steel rod in the hip. “The body also showed visible signs of having been beaten with a bamboo stick and chopped,” the officer said.

“The most important thing for us is that we have found the deceased’s head. We will have to conduct a DNA test with his brother to confirm the identity. Once we find the missing left foot we will be able to hand over the body to his family,” the officer added.

The police has been scouring Mumbai’s western coastline since discovering that the man had been murdered and dismembered.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App