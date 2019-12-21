Mumbai Mahim murder case: Cops find second bag with dismembered limbs, clothes

Police said they have so far recovered only one knife when the accused have claimed to have used four knives and a hammer to cut the body. (Express File Photo: Pradip Das) Police said they have so far recovered only one knife when the accused have claimed to have used four knives and a hammer to cut the body. (Express File Photo: Pradip Das)

Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Tuesday recovered a second bag stuffed with dismembered body parts of a 59-year-old musician from Santacruz, who was allegedly murdered by his 19-year-old ‘adopted’ daughter and her 16-year-old boyfriend. Police have arrested the woman in the case and sent the minor to an observation home.

A dismembered hand and leg were recovered from the maroon-coloured rexin bag that was found from the Mithi river near Bandra Kurla Complex’s MTNL building, police said. Investigators have also found a shirt and a pair of trousers from it. The clothes, they said, would be crucial evidence in the case.

On December 2, police had found a severed arm, a limb and private parts of the musician from a suitcase that was found floating in the sea behind a dargah in Mahim. A sweater, two pants and three shirts, also recovered from the suitcase, had led the police to a Kurla-based tailor and eventually helped them identify the victim and make the arrests in the case.

According to police, on November 26 the woman and her boyfriend had reportedly killed the man and chopped his body into eight pieces. They then stuffed his body parts in three bags and disposed them of in the Mithi River. The accused reportedly had made four separate trips in autorickshaws to do so on November 28, police said.

Police claimed that the duo had sprayed perfume on the body parts to mask the smell of the decomposing body.

“We asked locals to search for the body parts on the basis of the woman’s statement. We took her to the bridge in BKC and Vakola from where she claimed to have thrown the bags. Subsequently, a bag, stuffed with a dismembered leg and an arm, was recovered,” an officer said.

Meanwhile, police produced the woman in court on Tuesday, which remanded her in police custody till December 16. The woman had earlier accused her ‘adoptive’ father of sexual abuse.

Police said they have so far recovered only one knife when the accused have claimed to have used four knives and a hammer to cut the body.

“The woman said they took an autorickshaw to dispose of the body. With the help of the CCTV camera footage (along the route) we are trying to identify the autorickshaw driver(s) who had ferried them as his statement will also be a key evidence,” the officer said.

