Opposition to chair in name of Lata at Mumbai University: ‘No permission sought from kin’

Mumbai University’s plan to institute a chair in the name of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar in its music department and a gold medal in her name has been opposed with a letter being submitted to Vice Chancellor Dr Suhas Pednekar stating that the varsity does not have permission from the Mangeshkar family for the plan.

The letter has been written by Mayuresh Pai, chief executive officer of L M Music, which has produced music albums with the Bharat Ratna Awardee singer who died on Sunday. Pai is also coordinator of the committee that had proposed Master Dinanath Mangeshkar Music Academy for which the state government had requested land from MU at its Kalina campus. The varsity had denied this request stating that a massive development plan is getting ready for Kalina campus and that the portion of land of 5 acres requested by the state government is going to be used for some other purpose.

“After varsity denied the proposal, the higher and technical education department of Maharashtra government shifted the plan to a nearby location in Kalina. This new 3-acre land belongs to the Higher and Technical Education department and is now allotted for the Master Dinanath Music Academy. This was a big tribute and our plan was to see Lata Didi witness this tribute in the form of Music academy. But varsity denied the proposal citing no permission from the Governor. And now they have announced a chair in the name of Lata Didi in their music academy,” said Pai.

The letter dated February 8 stated: “Now after the demise of Lata Didi, the state government has decided to name the music academy as ‘Bharatratna Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar International Government Music College’. Such a government resolution will be declared. But varsity has not taken any permission from the Mangeshkar family to hold any initiative in Lata Didi’s name. Hence varsity should refrain from taking up any such project.”

The Mumbai University administration has refused to comment on the matter.