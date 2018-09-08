Music appreciation requires only heart and soul: Alexander Lazarev

Alexander Lazarev at a rehearsal. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty) Alexander Lazarev at a rehearsal. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Russia’s foremost orchestra conductor Alexander Lazarev speaks to The Indianexpress on leading the Symphony Orchestra of India at the National Centre for the Performing Arts on September 8 and the relevance of Western classical music today.

Excerpts from an email interview:

You have worked with the world’s leading orchestras. How do you feel about performing at the Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI)?



This is my first visit to India and it will be my first time conducting the SOI. I have heard about this orchestra from colleagues who have worked with them and I am looking forward to getting to know them and conducting in India. I hope this will be the first of many visits and performances with SOI.

How relevant is Western Classical music today?

Western Classical music is extremely relevant today. The greatest thing about it is that it has withstood the test of time. While popular songs may come and go, compositions by greats such as Beethoven, Chopin or Rachmaninoff remain evergreen. The best of musicians around the world can use chords and sequences in their music that were discovered centuries ago. Music appreciation doesn’t require talent, only heart and soul. Someone learning a musical instrument can benefit by listening to Western Classical compositions, regardless of what genre they want to adopt.

How important is the role of a conductor in a performance? There has been debate about this in the world of Classical music.

During the Russian Revolution, a conductorless orchestra called Persimfans was formed in Moscow and existed from 1922 to 1932. The purpose of Persimfans was to demonstrate that in an orchestra in a proletarian state, men do not need a musical dictator. On stage, the group played in a circle so that each musician was plainly visible to all of his colleagues. The problem with this experiment was that each programme required endless rehearsals during which every performer had to become familiar with the entire score. Classical repertoire was relatively straightforward to master but the group was severely challenged by the complexities of Romantic and 20th century music.

The world is seeing ongoing discussion about gender relations. Are issues like gender imbalance and pay gap a concern in the the world of Classical music?

It is true that in the past, certain orchestras have discriminated against women. What is important now is that there should be a level playing field and each player should be judged, without prejudice, on his or her own merits. What’s important is to get the best performers, man or woman, and both sexes should receive the same pay for doing the same job.

