Mushrif takes on Somaiya, tweets video as ‘proof of conspiracy’

SENIOR NCP MLA and former minister Hasan Mushrif, whose properties were recently raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case over alleged irregularities and fraud involving a private sugar mill in Kolhapur, on Sunday alleged a conspiracy and claimed he had “proof” of it.

As “proof”, Mushrif referred to a video of a private news channel. “This video shows an anchor of a news channel asking Kirit Somaiya questions about the raids. Before answering the anchor, he is heard talking on a different phone. He is heard saying that the raids have started on Hasan Mushrif. Delhi has fulfilled its commitment. What more proof one needs to prove that this all is a conspiracy,” tweeted Mushrif.

BJP leader Somaiya is one of the main complainants against Mushrif. After the raids last Wednesday, the NCP leader had said that his party workers in Kagal (his Assembly constituency) were told by BJP workers four days ago that his properties would be raided as BJP leaders had gone to Delhi to ‘fix’ the raids.

Somaiya is set to travel to Kolhapur on Monday, where he plans to hold a press conference against Mushrif to counter the charges leveled against him by the NCP leader. The NCP leader has said Somaiya was welcome to visit Kolhapur.

Sources in the ED said the raids were conducted at the office of Sar Senapati Santaji Ghorpade Sugar factory (SSSGSF) Limited — allegedly run by people close to the NCP MLA — and the residences of Mushrif, his son and daughter in Pune and Kolhapur.

The premises of an entry operator who works for Mushrif was also raided among a few other properties.