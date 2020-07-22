MU’s online admission for undergraduate degree courses to start July 24

The submission of admission forms, along with a copy of the pre-admission online forms, can be done between July 27 and August 4. The submission of admission forms, along with a copy of the pre-admission online forms, can be done between July 27 and August 4.

Signalling a shift towards a fully digital admission process, the University of Mumbai (MU) Tuesday released its timetable for online admissions to undergraduate degree (Bachelors) courses.

Admission forms will be sold between July 24 to August 4 in all affiliated colleges and university sub-campuses in the online format through downloadable forms or forms that can be filled on the websites. During the time of admission, students will also need to attach pre-admission online forms, which will be available on the MU website from July 22 to August 4.

The submission of admission forms, along with a copy of the pre-admission online forms, can be done between July 27 and August 4. The first merit list will be displayed on August 4 at 7 pm. The second merit list will be announced on August 10, and the third on August 17.

In a recent communication from the state Board, colleges have been asked to avoid physical presence of students for the admission process. In remote areas, where it is not possible to implement the online system, colleges have been asked to switch to the offline process in adherence to state government norms on Covid-19, including following adequate social distancing measures.

However, students who have recently cleared their Class XII exams are yet to receive hard copies of their marksheets. The principals said it is yet to be decided how the physical copies of marksheets will reach the students.

Hinduja college Principal Dr Minu Madlani said, “As per the communication from the state Board, marksheets of Class XII students (HSC) will reach us by Friday. Principals are yet to decide how these will reach students. We can either courier it or send soft copies of scanned marksheets. In case the Board itself sends soft copies, it will be easier to share them with the students.”

Most colleges have also installed softwares to verify documents online.

Meanwhile, the deputy director of education also announced a timetable for online central admission process (CAP) for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions.

Starting July 26, students can register themselves for CAP, fill part 1 of the forms and ensure they are verified. From July 27, part 2 of the online forms can be filled. After the Maharashtra State Board announces SSC (Class X) results, the final date for submitting applications will be announced.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.