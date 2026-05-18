Murshidabad ashram bomb explosions: 2 men on the run arrested in Mumbai

No one was injured in the incident at Murshidabad, but it triggered fear among residents. (Representational image)

The Crime Branch of the Mumbai police arrested two men at the Borivali railway station on Sunday in connection with bomb explosions that took place outside an ashram in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district last week.

According to the police, violence erupted after unidentified people allegedly tore a political banner affixed to an electric pole near a Maa Durga temple close to the ashram on May 12. At around 10.45 pm on May 13, the accused in the case hurled crude bombs into an open ground in front of the ashram. They threw three crude bombs, but only two of them exploded. No one was injured in the incident, but it triggered fear among residents, said a police officer.