Murshidabad ashram bomb explosions: 2 men on the run arrested in Mumbai

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The Crime Branch of the Mumbai police arrested two men at the Borivali railway station on Sunday in connection with bomb explosions that took place outside an ashram in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district last week.
According to the police, violence erupted after unidentified people allegedly tore a political banner affixed to an electric pole near a Maa Durga temple close to the ashram on May 12. At around 10.45 pm on May 13, the accused in the case hurled crude bombs into an open ground in front of the ashram. They threw three crude bombs, but only two of them exploded. No one was injured in the incident, but it triggered fear among residents, said a police officer.
The arrested accused—Rocky Khan, 24, and Shahadat Sarkar, 35—had allegedly fled West Bengal after the incident. The local police learnt that the accused had boarded the Gitanjali Express to Mumbai. They shared the information with the Mumbai Crime Branch.
The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Crime Branch traced and arrested the two men upon their arrival in the city, based on intelligence inputs and technical evidence.
Rocky Khan is a driver and lives in Kandi Hotel Para, while Shahadat Sarkar, a labourer, resides in Natun Pura village in Murshidabad, according to the police. Both were produced in court on Sunday and sent on transit remand for two days.
The West Bengal Police reached Mumbai and took the accused with them for further investigation.
The case was registered based on a complaint filed by a grocer from the Majherpara post office area under the Berhampore police limits. He alleged that on the morning of May 14, some of the accused arrived on motorcycles outside his shop and warned him of further bomb attacks if the matter was reported to the police.
The FIR names Ali Hussain and Hasan as the accused, besides three unidentified people. Several others involved in the case are still absconding, said a CIU officer.
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