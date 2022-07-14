scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Murmu to meet MLAs of BJP, rebel Sena faction today

The BJP has urged all of its 106 MLAs to reach Mumbai by Thursday morning.  The 50 MLAs in the Shinde camp, including 40 rebel Shiv Sena members, have also been told to attend the meeting.  

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 14, 2022 12:41:54 am
The NDA’s presidential candidate, Draupadi Murmu, will visit Mumbai on Thursday.  “The BJP-Shinde camp has convened a meeting of all elected legislators with Murmu,” said a  source.

A  senior BJP leader said, “Murmu will meet the MLAs to seek their support for her candidature.”

The presidential elections are scheduled to take place on July 18.

