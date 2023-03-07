scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Murders of actor Laila Khan, kin: Court allows accused plea seeking original recording of news broadcast

In the alleged case of the murders of Bollywood actor Laila Khan and five of her family members in 2012, a sessions court recently permitted an application filed by the accused seeking original recording of a news broadcast.

Accused Parvez Tak had claimed that as per the prosecution, Khan and others disappeared on February 9, 2011, and their remains were found on July 10, 2012 at his instance at a bungalow in Igatpuri, Nashik.

Tak’s plea said that while it was claimed that the bungalow was locked, a news channel’s broadcast – dated January 25, 2012 – showed that the bungalow was accessed by the news reporter and others.

He sought that the reporter be summoned and directed that the recording be produced before court. The court agreed with Tak’s lawyers’ contention that the plea was to bring defence evidence on record.

Tak was arrested in 2012 and has been behind bars since. The case is near conclusion with all prosecution witnesses examined.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-03-2023 at 23:43 IST
