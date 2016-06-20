Mumbai: 20-year-old ‘kills brother over property dispute’, arrested

The Kurar police on Sunday arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly killing his brother by slitting his throat as he slept in his bed in the early hours of Sunday. According to the police, the incident took place around 2 am.

Police said the accused, who was later identified as Mohd Ubair Khan, had recently come to Mumbai from his native village in Bihar. The accused, the police added, had a long-standing dispute with the deceased, 26-year-old Ismail Khan, over an ancestral property in Bihar.

“Ubair was visiting Mumbai. In the early hours of Sunday, when Ismail and his wife Anjum were asleep, he sneaked into the house. He stabbed Ismail several times with a sharp knife,” said a police officer attached with the Kurar police.

Police said Anjum (25), who was reportedly sleeping next to her husband, claimed to have not witnessed the murder.

“Anjum has said she learnt about the crime only after her husband’s blood spilled over onto her side of the mattress,” said L Vhanmane, senior police inspector, Kurar police.

The police said Ubair had fled the scene by then.

“She came straight to the police station and said she suspected Ubair to be behind the crime,” Vhanmane added.

The police nabbed Ubair before he could escape. “He was on his way to the railway station and already had a bag packed, which indicates that the murder was a planned conspiracy,” said a police officer.

The police have arrested Ubair on charges of murder and trespass. Ubair has allegedly confessed to the crime.

“The accused has said Ismail wasn’t willing to sell his share of the family property, which led to a distress situation in the family,” said a police officer.

