Murder over inter-caste relationship: Make girl’s father an accused, says prosecutor

OVER TWO months after a 28-year old woman deposed against her family members in the alleged murder of her husband, the prosecution has now sought that her father be added as an accused in the case.

Additional Public Prosecutor Mangesh Arote moved a plea before the sessions court on Monday, seeking to make the woman’s father an accused, stating that he had performed child marriage of his two daughters.

According to the deposition of the woman, her father had got her married within their own caste when she was a child. Since 2011, however, she had been in a relationship with the deceased, whom she married in 2016. She had said that since her family was against the marriage, she had fled to husband’s native village in Madhya Pradesh. Her family, however, brought her back to Mumbai and kept her in confinement.

The woman later approached the police through her younger sister, following which she was rescued and allowed to go with her husband.

On March 23, 2017, when her husband went to the regional transport office to get his driving license, he was allegedly abducted by the accused and stabbed multiple times. He succumbed two days later. The accused included four of the woman’s relatives, including her cousin.

The prosecutor’s plea stated that the woman’s father had got his two daughters married when they were children and also taken the complainant forcefully from the house of deceased and sent her to the house of person whom she had married when she was a child.