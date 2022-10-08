scorecardresearch
Murder of girl over ‘extramarital affair’: Three women arrested

The police said one of the accused, Meenal Pawar (25), suspected her husband was having an affair with the deceased.

The accused were produced before a court and remanded to police custody.

The Nehru Nagar police in Kurla (east) Friday arrested three women in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old girl.

She and her sister Shilpa and friend Pragya Bhalerao are alleged to have murdered the minor girl on Wednesday.

The trio then put the girl’s body in a gunny bag and dumped it in a drain, where it was found, police said. A senior police officer said the three women were arrested on charges of murder and destruction of evidence.

