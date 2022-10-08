Murder of girl over ‘extramarital affair’: Three women arrested

The Nehru Nagar police in Kurla (east) Friday arrested three women in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old girl.

The police said one of the accused, Meenal Pawar (25), suspected her husband was having an affair with the deceased.

She and her sister Shilpa and friend Pragya Bhalerao are alleged to have murdered the minor girl on Wednesday.

The trio then put the girl’s body in a gunny bag and dumped it in a drain, where it was found, police said. A senior police officer said the three women were arrested on charges of murder and destruction of evidence.

The accused were produced before a court and remanded to police custody.