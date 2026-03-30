Woman’s body found in field: police arrest husband, friend for murdering her

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Nearly 10 days after the body of a woman was found in a field at Nallasopara, the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police arrested two persons including the husband of the woman, identified as Madhubala alias Priyakumari Yadav (23), a resident of Azamgarh in UP.
The accused suspected his wife was having an affair with someone, following which he called her to Mumbai and murdered her with the help of a friend.
An officer said that after the body of an unidentified woman was found in a field in Nallasopara with her throat slit, an FIR was registered in the matter.
A parallel investigation was being conducted by the Crime Branch. An officer said that since the body of the woman was found in a decomposed state, it was difficult to identify her.
“Since no information was available about her, we checked missing persons’ complaints matching the woman’s description in nearby areas,” an officer said.
After examining the footage of more than 500 CCTV cameras, the police identified the accused as Roshan Yadav, aged 26 years, and Bhanu Yadav, aged 30 years, both originally from Azamgarh but currently residing in Nallasopara. The duo was placed under arrest on Saturday and questioned in connection with the case.
The police claimed that Roshan Yadav confessed to the crime and said that the deceased woman was his wife Madhubala alias Priyakumari Yadav, aged 23 years.
Yadav told the police that he suspected that his wife, who was residing in Azamgarh, was having an affair. Hence, he called her to Nallasopara on some pretext where he along with his friend stabbed her with a knife and smashed her head with a stone before disposing off her body.
The two accused were produced before court and remanded to police custody.
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