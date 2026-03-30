Woman’s body found in field: police arrest husband, friend for murdering her

The two accused were produced before court and remanded to police custody.

Nearly 10 days after the body of a woman was found in a field at Nallasopara, the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police arrested two persons including the husband of the woman, identified as Madhubala alias Priyakumari Yadav (23), a resident of Azamgarh in UP.

The accused suspected his wife was having an affair with someone, following which he called her to Mumbai and murdered her with the help of a friend.

An officer said that after the body of an unidentified woman was found in a field in Nallasopara with her throat slit, an FIR was registered in the matter.

A parallel investigation was being conducted by the Crime Branch. An officer said that since the body of the woman was found in a decomposed state, it was difficult to identify her.