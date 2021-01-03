Murder at Khar New Year party: 2 held, sent to police custody

The duo — a 19-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man — were produced in court on Saturday and remanded in police custody till January 7. (Representational)

A day after a 19-year-old was found dead on the staircase of a building in Khar, the Mumbai police arrested two people who were present at the same New Year’s party with her.

The duo — a 19-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man — were produced in court on Saturday and remanded in police custody till January 7.

The police have booked them under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. The two accused have stated that they have no recollection of anything from the party as they were under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Police are also investigating whether the deceased girl was sexually assaulted. “Her vaginal swabs have also been sent for forensic testing,” said an officer.

The police have learnt from statements of five others, who were also at the party, held on the terrace of an eight-storey building, that the victim and the two accused came together to the party.

According to police, the 19-year-old accused and the victim were neighbours, and the 22-year-old accused had visited the victim’s home to celebrate a birthday party on the night of the incident. “Later, the three went together to Khar for the party,” said an officer.

At around 1 am, the 19-year-old accused, who had become dehydrated and needed to drink water, was reportedly helped by friends, including the victim and the accused man, to the host’s flat.

Police said that the trio had a fight in the flat. They are trying to ascertain the reason for the altercation. Others at the party said they saw the victim sitting and crying on the staircase of the building afterwards. “We have witnesses who saw them going down the staircase after that,” a police officer said.

The police said the teenager was later found in a pool of blood by the staircase. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead by 2.15 am.

“We have found bloodstains on the staircase railing and the wall of the second floor. The forensic team has taken all the samples for testing,” said the officer.

The police suspect the heated argument inside the apartment continued outside and turned into a physical altercation.

A police officer said the autopsy report shows the victim’s skull was fractured and she also sustained injuries on her forehead, on the back of her head, hip and thighs. The police said that the accused duo also sustained injuries on their head and back and had gone to Sion and Hinduja hospitals after the incident without informing anyone. The police have seized their mobile phones.