Murder of Amravati chemist: Nobody deserves to die for social media post, ensure maximum punishment, says victim’s kin

A steady stream of visitors, including members of right-wing groups and politicians, among others, made their way to the residence of Umesh Kolhe — the 54-year-old chemist from Amravati who was murdered, allegedly over a social media post– on Sunday.

As they received condolences from the visitors, Kolhe’s family members also patiently answered a volley of questions from mediapersons.

“He was a good human being. He worked 12 hours a day. I was shocked to hear about his death,” said Dr Kishore Chitore, who runs a medical store near Kolhe’s shop.

Kolhe was stabbed to death on June 21, while he was on his way back home from his shop. Police have arrested seven persons in connection with the murder, who allegedly killed him because of Kolhe’s support for suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who had made derogatory comments about the Prophet.

Kolhe is survived by his wife, son, daughter-in-law and two brothers.

His brother Mahesh Kolhe (48) said, “No one deserves to be murdered for a social media post. The entire family has been hurt by this. Umesh was a key member of the family who kept us together. MP Navneet Rana met us and we told her we have only one request. Fast-track the case and ensure maximum punishment is given to all the accused.”

“We lost our father last year to Mucormycosis, and now Umesh has left us,” added Mahesh.

Kolhe’s son Sanket (27), an engineer who has been provided police protection after the murder, said the family was also facing financial issues. “We are facing a lot of problems. One of them is to clear a loan of over Rs 1 crore in the next seven years. I have a lot to think about now,” he said.

Amid allegations that the police tried to pass off the murder as a case of robbery gone wrong, Mahesh said, “We never said that police tried to make it look like a robbery. It was some section of the media (which said that). We are satisfied with the police probe. They took their time but came out with the truth.”

According to police as well as Mahesh, Kolhe used to forward a lot of WhatsApp messages. “My brother was an admirer of (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi who he saw as a good leader. But we have nothing to do with BJP or any political party for that matter. It is true that my brother was on a WhatsApp group named ‘Black Freedom’ and he posted a lot of messages on it related to politics, including a post supporting Nupur Sharma,” said Mahesh.

One of the six arrested accused, Dr Yusuf Khan (44), has been a customer at Kolhe’s shop since 2006. He was also part of the ‘Black Freedom’ WhatsApp group, said police, adding that he informed other accused about these posts, which instigated them to target Kolhe.

“Khan attended my brother’s funeral. We never thought he could think of harming him. We have very good relations with several Muslims here who have sympathised with us,” said Mahesh.

Police found that some social media posts by Kolhe have been deleted and his phone, along with phones of the accused, has been sent to the forensic laboratory for further analysis.

“Some other persons in the city, who made similar posts, received emotional calls from their Muslim friends as well as threats from unknown numbers, after which they deleted the posts. But in case of Kolhe, nobody approached him or issued any threats. Its not clear why only he was targeted. We are investigating this,” said a police official.