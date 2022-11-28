scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 27, 2022

Murder accused undertrial who escaped from court arrested

Thane central jail when he escaped under the pretext of going to the washroom. A policeman was appointed to take him to the washroom when he suddenly pushed the policeman and escaped on a motorcycle.

CRIME BRANCH officials from Mira-Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police on Sunday nabbed the former bank manager, who escaped from police custody while being taken to Vasai court on Friday.

His aide, who helped him escape was also arrested.

The accused, Anil Dubey, was brought to the court from

MBVV Police Commissioner Sadanand Date ordered the crime branch to search for the accused and a special team of crime branch led by senior inspector Pramod Badakh arrested the two accused from Nalasopara.

Scanning the CCTV footage in the vicinity of Vasai court police identified the biker, who helped Dubey flee, as Chand Badshah Aziz Khan (42), a resident of Nalasopara. Khan has four theft cases registered against him, and he met Dubey through contacts they made in jail.

Police said Khan was waiting at a spot near the court, which was not covered by CCTV cameras. The two were booked under Sections 223, 224, 225 and 120 B of the IPC for escaping from police custody.

Dubey was arrested in July 29, 2021, after he entered the branch located near Virar railway station at 8 pm and, while trying to escape with gold ornaments worth Rs 3.38 crore, he allegedly stabbed deputy manager Yogita Vartak (35) to death and injured another employee Shradha Devrukkar (32).

Police said that Dubey had worked as a manager at the branch for 15 months and had left the bank little over a year ago after getting a better job in Axis bank as branch manager in Naigaon.

The accused had allegedly stabbed Vartak 10-12 times with a knife, including on her neck. He also stabbed Devrukkar in the neck, slashed her hands when she tried to defend herself. Devrukkar had suffered a deep stab injury on her neck.

Despite her grievous injuries, Devrukkar rang the alarm and ran outside and screamed for help, which nixed the escape plan of Dubey. “He tried to run away with the bag, but alert citizens chased and nabbed him and handed him over to police,” said an officer.

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 03:24:10 am
