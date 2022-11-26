Murder-accused undertrial prisoner escapes from Vasai court

An undertrial prisoner lodged at the Thane central jail in connection with a murder and loot escaped from the Vasai court Friday. Sources said he reportedly requested the escorting policemen to be allowed to relieve himself and on the way to the washroom, he pushed a policeman and escaped on a motorcycle.

Anil Dubey, 35, was arrested in July 2021 for killing a deputy manager of ICICI Bank’s Virar (East) branch and trying to flee with gold ornaments worth Rs 3.38 crore from the bank’s locker.

According to the police, Dubey escaped around 3pm Friday. Senior police inspector Kalyanrao A Karpe of the Vasai police station confirmed the incident and said, “We have registered an FIR and are trying to locate the culprit.”

The police said they are scrutinising CCTV footage of the area to identify the bike on which Dubey escaped and its rider. The police, including sleuths from the Crime Branch, are probing the matter. The police added that Friday, Dubey and three others were brought to the court for routine proceedings.

In July 2021, Dubey had entered the branch located in the Virar railway station premises around 8 pm and in a bid to escape with gold ornaments worth crores and had allegedly stabbed deputy manager Yogita Vartak (35) to death and injured another employee of the bank identified as Shradha Devrukkar (32).

The police had said that Dubey had earlier worked at the branch as a manager for 15 months and had planned the robbery accordingly.

However, he was chased and caught while escaping with the ornaments.