Murder accused on the run for 16 years held

A 57-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a murder he allegedly committed 16 years ago in Nallasopara, police said.

Advertising

Kamlesh Jain was arrested from Borivali railway station by Thane Rural police crime branch after they received a tip-off on his whereabouts.

Jain, a resident of Bhayander, was wanted for the murder of a builder, Rajesh Patange, in Nallasopara east in 2003, Jitendra Vankoti, crime branch senior inspector, said. Gunmen had shot dead Patange and injured his friend Sakharam Naikude outside the former’s house on October 25, 2003, police said.

A total of 14 people, including Jain, were made accused in the murder case registered at Nalasopara police station at the time. While 10 were arrested, one was killed in an encounter with Mumbai police and three, including Jain, were absconding. Another accused, Chandrakant Patil, was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch in 2018.