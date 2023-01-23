Municipal commissioners at Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur to head river rejuvenation committee

MUNICIPAL COMMISSIONERS of four municipalities of Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Thane will now hold the position of chairman of the Maharashtra government’s programme ‘Chala Januya Nadila’ (Know our River) instead of the district collectors. The move aims to improve the implementation of the programme.

This programme was introduced by the state government to improve the health of the rivers across the state. Over 103 rivers are shortlisted for short- and long-term government interventions to improve water quality and enhance biodiversity.

The timelines for the fulfilment of the programme have been extended by six months. According to previous timelines, the programme was to begin for a minimum of 75 rivers in the state until January 26, 2023. The district-level committees were to finalise their reports by January 20, 2023, and submit the reports to the government by January 22, 2023. However, the final deadline has been extended to August 15.

In September 2022, the state government launched the rejuvenation programme for 103 rivers of Maharashtra to create awareness and literacy among people about maintaining the health of these water bodies. The Tourism and the Cultural Affairs Department started the ‘Chala Januya Nadila’ (Know our Rivers) programme and a ‘Nadi Samvad’ Yatra.

Rivers shortlisted for this programme include Indrayani, Pawna, Velganga, Mutha in Pune, Khushivali, Bhatsa and Bharangi in Thane; Ulhas, Dahisar, Mithi, Walghat, Oshiwara and Poisar rivers in Mumbai; Krishna in Pune and its tributaries, Bhima in Pune.

The programme aims to map the condition of rivers from their source to the end, study cultural interactions of communities with the rivers, take time-bound measures to mitigate river pollution and map encroachments among others.

The decision was taken by the state government on September 30, 2022, and a government resolution detailing the objectives and roadmap was issued on October 14, 2022.

During the implementation process, officials at the district level, who oversee the project, realised that there are municipal corporations in the state where the commissioner holds greater jurisdiction than the district collector over rivers running in their jurisdiction.

The programme coordinator for Mumbai, Senal Dhonde said, “We requested the government that in the case of Mumbai especially, the Municipal Commissioner holds greater power than the district collector when it comes to maintenance of rivers. Hence, instead of the district collector, the municipal commissioner should head the committee. Our demands were met, but they are now applicable to four other cities.”