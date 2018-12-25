Mumbai: Municipal action against fire safety violations crawls

By Sanjana Bhalero

Barely a year since 14 party-goers were killed in a huge blaze at two posh restaurants in Kamala Mills, the fire at the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital claimed 11 lives on December 17 in painfully similar circumstances — improper storage of combustible material, negligence in following building planning norms and absence of fire safety protocols.

The agencies in charge of monitoring the Lower Parel restaurants and the hospital inside the MIDC area in Marol may be different, but firemen and residents alike agree that despite the outrage after the Kamala Mills fire, disregard for rules continues.

“I have quit pursuing the case. The owner of the restaurant is out on bail. There is no justice in this country. All the businesses are now running,” said Pratik Thakur, who had moved the Bombay High Court seeking a CBI investigation into the Kamala Mills fire. Thakur was dining with six family members when the fire broke out. They were all lucky survivors. Just 10 days earlier, 12 men had died in a fire at Saki Naka. All employees at an illegal snacks manufacturing unit, they were sleeping in the premises when the fire broke out.

The data matches the grieving relative’s anger. Soon after the Saki Naka and Kamala Mills fires of December 2017, the BMC claimed to have sprung into action. Officials said they sealed 62 establishments, including hotels, restaurants, pubs and godowns for not being fire compliant. But the BMC’s action was limited to barely two months after the twin tragedies. As many as 1,313 illegal structures were demolished, but this too was only a knee jerk reaction, data showed.

In the aftermath of the Saki Naka fire, the local assistant municipal commissioner of BMC’s L Ward inspected and surveyed shops and manufacturing units, especially concentrating on units in slums and congested alleys where not just fire safety norms have been flouted but even basic ventilation is absent.

The BMC found 3,152 illegal manufacturing units, snack shops and small scale industries, in one ward alone. The follow-up action was disappointing — it acted against 425 units and seized 507 gas cylinders. But 321 units filed cases in court against the demolition and seizure action. In subsequent months, the drive simply petered out. One sanitary officer was suspended, while four others of the building and factory department at the ward faced curtailment in increments for two years but no other action was taken.

Meanwhile, the number of illegal units in the locality did not fall. “Even after the loss of lives, these small scale industries continue to thrive in the same lane, Khairani Road, where the incident took place. The effort to root these illegal units out cannot succeed until the politicians and administration form a united front,” said Anil Galgali, an activist and local resident.

The Saki Naka and Kamala Mills fires raised grave issues — violation of fire safety norms, collusion of BMC officials with restaurant owners, blatant disregard for the procedures, encroachment, illegal operation of units, storage of combustible materials and more. Also, a series of inquiries were ordered into the incidents, all debated at length in BMC. But none of these steps has altered the nature and composition of the Khairani Road units of Saki Naka, locals conceded.

The response to the unauthorised constructions that came to light in the aftermath of the Kamala Mills blaze took a similar trajectory. After the uproar died down, things on the ground barely changed. The restaurant 1Above was found to have 14 unauthorised constructions, and it had stored charged CO2 gas cylinders even while bartenders conducted a pyrotechnic show.

Within days, the BMC created 34 cells under the fire department to inspect the premises. In four months, the civic body inspected 9,618 premises and issued inspection reports to 4,507, asking them to comply with fire safety norms. In subsequent months, the drive slowed down.

“Action against illegal structures is a continuous process. We are following the cases on a monthly basis,” said Devendra Jain, G South ward’s assistant municipal commissioner, who took action against establishments following the Kamala Mills fire.

But while some restaurants complied with the fire safety norms and were given permissions to continue their business, others went into litigation to stall demolition. Residents said the disaster seems to have taught officials no lessons. Throughout 2018, activists in Bandra sought action against unauthorised restaurants in the ONGC lane, establishments that the BMC has conceded are flouting fire safety and health norms.

But the restaurants continue to operate, sometimes after some stoppages. “Many receive a tip-off in advance from local BMC officials. These restaurants surreptitiously function at night while keeping shutters down during the day,” said ONGC lane resident Kaushal Bhatia, who has been fighting over three years against the rising number of illegal restaurants in the area. The Kamala Mills tragedy had no impact on local officials, he added.

Following the Kamala Mills blaze, the BMC had decided to conduct a probe to check irregularities in the various establishments in Raghuvanshi Mills compound nearby. The probe report submitted to the municipal commissioner in May had found that the current built-up area was 16,000 sq m more than the original built-up area of the mill.

Within a week after the tragedy, the BMC demolished 314 illegal structures, sealed seven hotels and seized 417 LPG cylinders from these establishments. It had then formed

72 teams across 24 wards with 10 members each. Many rooftop restaurants in Kamala Mills and Raghuvanshi Mills were demolished, but many of these are back in business.

A top municipal official said, “Not all of these are illegal, some removed encroachment and got fire compliance certificates.”

Another outcome of the Kamala Mills fire was that the BMC promised closer monitoring of al fresco dining experiences, through its rooftop restaurant policy. But the BMC’s data on the subject itself seems poorly compiled.

The civic body claimed that only four rooftop restaurants in the city have required permissions — three in G South ward and the fourth in Ward A. Since the approval of rooftop policy in November 2017, the BMC has received 16 applications, and 12 of these are still under scrutiny by the fire brigade. The 16 applications were mostly from the Lower Parel area.

Activists said the BMC’s data is misleading, given that there are dozens of restaurants operating on rooftops across the city. “Restaurants serving hookah and on rooftop are again in business. The only difference is that they are not publicising it. Restaurants on Linking Road and Hill Road are serving and even cooking on rooftops,” said Anandini Thakoor, a Bandra resident and activist.

According to the new policy, only buildings with occupation certificate and an existing eating house will be allowed to run rooftop restaurants. A civic official said the BMC hasn’t received new applications because the licensing norms are now stringent. “So, operators run restaurants illegally.”

