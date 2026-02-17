Mundhwa land deal: Bombay HC issues notice, seeks Pune Police response to bail plea by Tejwani

Tejwani’s plea challenging quashing of FIR by Pune Police and remand orders remanding her to the custody is also pending before the HC.

The Bombay High Court on Monday issued notice seeking response by Pune Police on bail application plea by businessperson Sheetal Kishanchand Tejwani booked by Pune Police in connection with alleged irregularities in a land deal involving a firm linked to late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son Parth.

The Pune police had arrested Tejwani in connection with the alleged fraud related to the land in Mundhwa, claiming the same fell under the category of Mahar Watan land and was leased to the Botanical Survey of India and was sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP without the mandatory approval of the state government.