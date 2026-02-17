Mundhwa land deal: Bombay HC issues notice, seeks Pune Police response to bail plea by Tejwani

Tejwani and others were booked under sections 201, 316 (2), 316 (5), 318 (4), 336 (3), 336 (4), 338, 340 (2), 6 (2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Written by: Express News Service
Feb 17, 2026
Bombay HC issues notice, seeks Pune Police response to bail plea by TejwaniTejwani’s plea challenging quashing of FIR by Pune Police and remand orders remanding her to the custody is also pending before the HC.
The Bombay High Court on Monday issued notice seeking response by Pune Police on bail application plea by businessperson Sheetal Kishanchand Tejwani booked by Pune Police in connection with alleged irregularities in a land deal involving a firm linked to late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son Parth.

The Pune police had arrested Tejwani in connection with the alleged fraud related to the land in Mundhwa, claiming the same fell under the category of Mahar Watan land and was leased to the Botanical Survey of India and was sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP without the mandatory approval of the state government.

A key accused in the case, Tejwani approached the High Court on February 9 after the Pune sessions court judge on February 6 rejected his bail plea observing that the case to be of an “elite scam”.

Tejwani filed bail plea in connection with case registered at Khadak Police station, which was later transferred to Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Pune city police.

“Though, superficially it appears that the deal entered into by the applicant (Tejwani) did not cause wrongful loss to any individual, but actually the applicant in connivance of government authority has secured illegal order of regularisation of the protected land and thereby cause huge loss to state exchequers for her illegal enrichment,” the sessions court observed in its order while rejecting bail plea.

On Monday, Tejwani’s lawyer urged the high court that the applicant was a single mother having two minor children and her plea be heard on urgent basis, preferably in the next week. “Heard applicant. Issue notice, returnable on March 6,” a single-judge bench of Justice Shivkumar G Dige noted.

Tejwani’s plea challenging quashing of FIR by Pune Police and remand orders remanding her to the custody is also pending before the HC.

