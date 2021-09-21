Munde tweets on highway, Gadkari orders action

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday received a Twitter complaint about shoddy road construction from BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde.

Gadkari took immediate cognizance and ordered stern action against the contractors.

“Paithan Pandharpur National Highway 725 km already developed huge cracks even before its completion. I am sure such poor quality work will not be acceptable to our union minister Nitin Gadkari ji,” Munde wrote on Twitter, posting a picture of the highway stretch in question.

The minister’s office responded: “Nitin Gadkari directed concerned officials to take stern action against the contractor, and all damaged panels shall be replaced at the earliest.”