Munde cousins in war of words ahead of local polls in Beed

Ahead of the local body polls in Beed district, BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde and her estranged cousin, NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, targeted each other over the development work in the region.

Speaking at a public rally, Dhananjay said, “They suddenly remember sugarcane workers’ welfare when elections are round the corner.”

He seemed to be referring to Pankaja spending a day with sugarcane workers on December 12, the birth anniversary of her father and former Union minister late Gopinath Munde.

Referring to the BJP government’s tenure in Maharashtra between 2014 and 2019, Dhananjay said, “Pankaja was the cabinet minister. But the government did nothing to help sugarcane workers. In 2014, the BJP promised to set up a corporation for sugarcane workers’ welfare. But during their tenure of five years this corporation was twice dissolved. After the MVA government came to power I constituted the corporation. It was with the labour department. I brought it under the ministry of social welfare and justice.”

Expressing concern over the backwardness tag attached to the Beed district, the minister said, “Those questioning us now failed to develop the district when in power.”

Meanwhile, at a public meeting at Ashti, Panjaka targeted Dhananjay over lack of development in Beed and for ‘ignoring’ sugarcane workers.

“When I was cabinet minister I had allocated huge funds for rural road development. Unfortunately, in the last two years, the MVA government has done nothing. No allocations were made for development of Beed.”

Polling in 105 nagar panchayats covering 32 districts will take place on December 21. Counting will take place on December 22.