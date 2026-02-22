Muncipal hospitals and account for 9.8 % of BMC’s electrical consumption

With municipal offices and hospitals accounting for the highest electricity consumption, the Net Zero Action Plan for Mumbai has proposed pilot projects for implementation of energy efficiency measures in R/Central ward office and Nair hospital. (Express photo)

Mumbai’s municipal schools, offices, hospitals and auditoriums account for 14.7 percent of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) total electricity consumption, the study ‘Net Zero Action Plan for Municipal Buildings of Mumbai and Panvel’ has found.

Prepared by C40, the ‘Net Zero Action Plan’ has laid out a roadmap to transition all existing civic buildings to net-zero energy and all new municipal buildings to ‘net-zero carbon’ by 2050. With the objective of eventually replicating the model across all civic buildings, the study has proposed pilot projects in Mumbai’s Nair hospital and R/Central ward office.

Announced by the state government during the Mumbai Climate Week, the action plan seeks to implement technical, financial and governance interventions to reduce emissions across existing and new municipal buildings by 2050.