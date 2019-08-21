Mumbra: Two arrested, minor detained for assault of traffic constable

The Mumbra police arrested two men and detained a minor for allegedly assaulting a traffic constable on Tuesday.

The men had been stopped for not wearing helmets, police said.

According to Mumbra police, the accused have been identified as Afran Qureshi (24), Shamsuddin Bangi (44) and a minor, aged 17.

“Bangi was driving the two-wheeler when they were stopped by the traffic constable in our jurisdiction on Monday night,” an officer said. “The trio allegedly starting fighting with and abusing the traffic constable, who called the control room for help.”

The police said that none of the three held had their licenses on them, and that they tried to flee the spot by pushing the constable.

“We managed to track them and arrested them…They have been booked for criminal intimidation and stopping a goverment official from discharging his duty,” the officer said.