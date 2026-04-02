Mumbra man opens fire at 3 men for ‘stalking woman’, one killed

Mumbra police in Thane arrested a 51-year-old man for allegedly firing three rounds from a country-made revolver, killing one man and injuring two others Thursday. The accused, identified as Jayan Shivanandan Nair, told the police he opened fire on them since they had been stalking a woman who, according to the accused, was like a “sister” to him.

The shooting victims, identified as Abdul Shaikh, Akbar Ahmad and Sameer Shaikh, were rushed to the Kalsekar Hospital, where Akbar was declared dead. Police arrested Nair at the crime scene, seized the firearm, and booked him under murder charges.

Mumbra Senior Inspector Anil Shinde said the shooting took place near Bismallah chawl behind Sumantai Hindi School, where the accused resided.