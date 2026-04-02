Mumbra man opens fire at 3 men for ‘stalking woman’, one killed

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Mumbra police in Thane arrested a 51-year-old man for allegedly firing three rounds from a country-made revolver, killing one man and injuring two others Thursday. The accused, identified as Jayan Shivanandan Nair, told the police he opened fire on them since they had been stalking a woman who, according to the accused, was like a “sister” to him.
The shooting victims, identified as Abdul Shaikh, Akbar Ahmad and Sameer Shaikh, were rushed to the Kalsekar Hospital, where Akbar was declared dead. Police arrested Nair at the crime scene, seized the firearm, and booked him under murder charges.
Mumbra Senior Inspector Anil Shinde said the shooting took place near Bismallah chawl behind Sumantai Hindi School, where the accused resided.
The accused told police that the woman, whom he considered a sister and who also lived in the same chawl, was being harassed by the three men who would stalk her whenever she passed by. She told allegedly told Nair about this, and when the harassment occurred again Thursday, he allegedly went to his house, retrieved a firearm, and fired three rounds.
After the three men got injured in the firing, a commotion ensued in the area. Residents quickly transported the injured men to Kalsekar Hospital and alerted Mumbra police. A police team arrived at the scene, detained Nair, and later arrested him in connection with the murder.
A police officer said two of the injured men admitted to the hospital were reported to be stable. The officer also said that Nair has no prior criminal record and worked as a labourer. The police are now investigating how Nair obtained the firearm and what his intentions were.
An officer said they will also record the statements of other residents in the area to verify the accused’s claims. The police plan to present Nair in court to request his custody for further interrogation.
The incident was captured on CCTV footage, which showed the accused having a verbal altercation with the three men. During this confrontation, he allegedly brandished the firearm that was tucked in his pants and shot them.
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