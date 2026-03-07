One arrested after firing at Mumbra social media influencer, accused opens fire on police during chase

The Mumbra Police have arrested one man while his associate is till absconding after the duo allegedly opened fire on a 45-year-old social media influencer in Thane early on Saturday morning. Police said the accused also fired at officers while trying to evade arrest, leaving two civilians injured.

The arrested accused has been identified as Shahabad alias Shambhu Munna Shamsad Qureshi (28), a resident of Amin Palace B Wing, Kela Compound on Mahape Road in Mumbra. Police have stepped up security outside the residence of the victim, Nadeem Moinuddin Khan alias Baba Khan, following the incident.

According to police officials, the firing took place around 5.45 am at Armaan Society in the Kausa area of Mumbra. A team from the Mumbra police station rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident.