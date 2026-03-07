One arrested after firing at Mumbra social media influencer, accused opens fire on police during chase

The Mumbra Police have arrested one man while his associate is till absconding after the duo allegedly opened fire on a 45-year-old social media influencer in Thane early on Saturday morning. Police said the accused also fired at officers while trying to evade arrest, leaving two civilians injured.
The arrested accused has been identified as Shahabad alias Shambhu Munna Shamsad Qureshi (28), a resident of Amin Palace B Wing, Kela Compound on Mahape Road in Mumbra. Police have stepped up security outside the residence of the victim, Nadeem Moinuddin Khan alias Baba Khan, following the incident.
According to police officials, the firing took place around 5.45 am at Armaan Society in the Kausa area of Mumbra. A team from the Mumbra police station rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident.
During the preliminary inquiry, police found that the accused had fired three rounds, two of which hit Khan’s vehicle parked outside his house while one was fired in the air. The bullets damaged the vehicle but no one was injured in the initial attack. Khan, who lives on the ground floor of Armaan Society in Almas Colony, is known locally as a social media influencer and is also involved in the construction business.
Assistant Police Inspector Sawant and his team began the investigation, while inspector Sonawane also reached the spot to assist in the probe. Acting on a tip-off about the suspects’ location, police launched a chase.
When officers attempted to intercept the suspects in Achar Galli, under the jurisdiction of the Shil Daighar police station, the accused allegedly fired five rounds at the police team, said Senior Inspector Anil Shinde of the Mumbra police station. During the firing, two civilians present in the area sustained injuries and were rushed to Kalsekar Hospital.
Police said they refrained from retaliatory firing considering the presence of civilians in the area. However, officers managed to overpower and arrest Qureshi, while his associate managed to flee.
A pistol and four magazines were seized from the accused. Police are currently interrogating him to trace the absconding accomplice and establish the motive behind the attack.
A case for attempt-to-murder and relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused, police said.
