Received threats from gangs, but no police action: Influencer; police say NC registered

A day after one person fired outside the Mumbra residence of social media influencer Nadeem Khan alias Baba, he said that he had earlier received online threats for his content from people claiming to be affiliated to gangs like the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The Mumbra Police said so far no links with the Bishnoi gang have emerged from the interrogation of the man arrested for the firing on Saturday.

Khan has alleged that while he had given a written complaint to the local Mumbra police and senior officers, his complaints were not taken seriously.

While the Mumbra police have arrested the shooter identified as Shamshad Qureshi alias Shadab, they claim there is no clarity on the motive behind the firing. Qureshi has several cases registered against him in Delhi where he resides and has been arrested multiple times.

In a video posted on his Instagram profile, where he has 7.19 lakh followers, Khan said that in the past he had approached the Mumbra police after he received online threats on his social media account.

In several reels, Khan responds to people with whom he disagrees, be it BJP leader Nitish Rane or those calling Ayatollah Khamenei names. In several videos he laments attempts made to communalise people.

“When I went to the Mumbra police station to complain, they told me I put up communal content and asked me to go. I have also approached senior police officers but my complaints regarding threats to my life were not taken seriously,” he says in a video.

When contacted, Anil Shinde, senior inspector of Mumbra police station said that based on Khan’s complaint, they had registered a Non-Cognisable (NC) complaint at the Mumbra police station and were conducting enquiry. Shinde said that while the accused Qureshi has a past crime record, he is linked to smaller Delhi gangs and no links have emerged to the Bishnoi gang.

Meanwhile, Shinde said that there still was no clarity on the motive behind the firing. “The accused claims that a few days back Khan had stared at him and hence we wanted to get back at him,” Shinde said. In the video Khan posted online, he said this motive sounded flimsy.

The officer added that Qureshi, who resides in Delhi, had come to Mumbra nearly two weeks ago as his brother resides here. Qureshi was also looking for employment, which is why he came here, the officer said.

Shinde said that the second person who is seen on CCTV video riding the bike on which Qureshi rode pillion while coming to Khan’s Almas Colony residence is not an accused in the case.

“In the video it is seen that the second person was held at gunpoint to ride to the spot. We interrogated him and he is known to Qureshi but so far, we have not charged him,” Shinde said.

The officer added that the two persons injured during the incident are currently admitted to the JJ hospital but they are out of danger.

The incident had taken place around 5.30am, when Qureshi fired three rounds – two at Khan’s car parked outside his house – and third at his house. After a commotion in the area, the locals chased Qureshi to a godown at Achari lane in Mumbra. Cornered, he fired some rounds due to which two suffered injuries.

Later, he was attacked by locals and handed over to the Mumbra police officers who reached the spot. He also fired rounds at police officials in a bid to escape before he was apprehended and placed under arrest. He has been charged under sections related to attempt to murder and sections of the Arms Act.