Follow Us:
Saturday, August 25, 2018
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Mumbra: Body found in drain

A 70-year-old woman’s body was found inside a drain in Mumbra on Saturday. Police said local residents found the body in Kausa nullah.

| Thane | Published: August 26, 2018 3:10:15 am
Top News

A 70-year-old woman’s body was found inside a drain in Mumbra on Saturday. Police said local residents found the body in Kausa nullah.

The woman was later identified as Feroze Begum Jauhar Ali Mirza, sources said. “The septuagenarian stayed with her step-son and she was mentally disturbed. She allegedly left home last night. The family members have identified the body,” an officer from Thane police station said. The police have lodged a case of accidental death. “The cause of death would be clear only when the post-mortem report comes. We are looking at all angles,” the officer said.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone Reveal What They Hate About Each Other
Watch Now
Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone Reveal What They Hate About Each Other
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement