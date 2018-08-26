Mumbra: Body found in drain

A 70-year-old woman’s body was found inside a drain in Mumbra on Saturday. Police said local residents found the body in Kausa nullah.

The woman was later identified as Feroze Begum Jauhar Ali Mirza, sources said. “The septuagenarian stayed with her step-son and she was mentally disturbed. She allegedly left home last night. The family members have identified the body,” an officer from Thane police station said. The police have lodged a case of accidental death. “The cause of death would be clear only when the post-mortem report comes. We are looking at all angles,” the officer said.

