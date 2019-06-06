Trial run of Vande Bharat-type trains to begin next week

After the success of the Vande Bharat Express between New Delhi and Varanasi, the Railways is planning to begin trial runs of semi-high-speed trains between Mumbai to Pune, Nashik and Vadodara within a week.

Railway Board Member (Rolling Stock) Rajesh Agrawal on Wednesday said the Railways was also planning to run trains with speed ranging from 140 kmph to 160 kmph on Mumbai-Vadodara, Mumbai-Nashik and Mumbai-Pune sections to provide faster connectivity with cities close to the country’s financial capital.

Currently, the Rajdhani Express takes five hours to reach Vadodara from Mumbai, while other trains take nearly six hours to reach Vadodara. Agrawal said that if the trial runs of the semi-high-speed trains are successful, the journey time will be cut by an hour on the western route.

“A total of 18 local trains and one non-AC MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) train will begin trial run within a week. The non-AC MEMU train will run on Mumbai-Vadodara, Mumbai-Pune and Mumbai-Nashik routes,” Agrawal told mediapersons after a two-day inspection of western and central railways.

A senior railway officer said the work to upgrade the track between Mumbai Central and Vadodara has been completed.

“The Rajdhani Express runs at the speed of 130 kmph in the corridor. It may, hence, be easy to reach the speed limit of 150 kmph to 160 kmph. But maintaining the same speed in the ghat section is a little difficult, as the corridor will need better infrastructure in terms of engineering and signaling system,” the official said.