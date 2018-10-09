Mumbai’s warmest October since 2015, says IMD

Mumbai has been recording high temperature this October, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said the month, so far, has been the warmest October since 2015. IMD officials, however, said residents might have some respite from the fabled “October heat” in a week.

According to IMD Director Scientist (E) Bishwombhar Singh, the month of October is known for high temperature. “This year, due to an anti-cyclone, the entire coast line in Maharashtra is suffering from lack of moisture and sea wind. Instead, there is a strong easterly wind, which is bringing hot wind from the land to the coastal areas,” he said.

On Monday, the temperature was 37 degrees Celsius, higher than the October temperature in the past two years, sources said. The highest temperature in October 2017 was 36.6 degrees Celsius, on October 27. In 2016, it was 35.5 degrees Celsius, on October 21. “Only in 2015 did October see such high temperature. It was 38.6,” Singh said. He said the situation is likely to get better soon.

An alert has been issued by the Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services (MEMS) to doctors in 108 ambulance helpline with regards to following standard protocol in treating heat wave cases.

“Doctors have been advised to provide IV fluid to such patients and report to us. We have not recorded any cases in September or October where a patient required hospitalisation because of heat. No dehydration cases have come up either,” said doctor Jyotsna Mane from MEMS.

The MEMS has 937 ambulances across Maharashtra, of which 233 have advanced life support system in them. There are over 5,000 doctors and para-medical staff members attached to cater to emergency medical situations.

In March, the ambulance service recorded 124 heat stroke-related emergencies with a maximum of 50 from Chandrapur.

According to general physician Siddharth Lalitkumar, patients with dehydration or heatstroke-related problems have not yet sought treatment.

