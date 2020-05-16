Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium to be quarantine facility

The iconic Wankhede stadium, built in 1974, hosted the 2011 World Cup final and is home to Mumbai Ranji and Mumbai Indians team. The stadium has a sitting capacity of 45,000. (Source: Express Archive) The iconic Wankhede stadium, built in 1974, hosted the 2011 World Cup final and is home to Mumbai Ranji and Mumbai Indians team. The stadium has a sitting capacity of 45,000. (Source: Express Archive)

The BMC is planning to turn the Wankhede Stadium into a quarantine facility. The corporation, as part of efforts to augment quarantine facilities and hospital beds across Mumbai in anticipation of a spike in Covid-19 cases, has sent a notice to the Mumbai Cricket Association, asking it to hand over the stadium.

The iconic Wankhede stadium, built in 1974, hosted the 2011 World Cup final and is home to Mumbai Ranji and Mumbai Indians team. The stadium has a sitting capacity of 45,000.

The Garware club house, which has 45 rooms, and the Mumbai Cricket Association lounge inside the stadium, which has a capacity to house 400-500 beds, are mostly likely to be used as quarantine centre. “We have received the letter from BMC.

There is no clarity what all spaces they want to use, whether they want only rooms, lounge or they want entire Wankhede Stadium including the playing area. Except office premises we are ready to hand over everything. We are waiting to hear from them (BMC) on things they want,” Mumbai Cricket Association joint secretary Sanjay Naik said.

The BMC if required can also convert the stadium arena/ground as a Covid care facility. In a letter to the MCA, civic body has directed to handover the lounge, hotel, lodge, gymkhana, banquet hall among others with immediate effect. The stadium premises will be used for emergency staff of Ward ‘A’ and as a quarantine centre for asymptomatic contacts of Covid 19 positive patients. In March the MCA had offered the stadium premises for Covid care facility if government required it.

