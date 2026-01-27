Mumbai’s two airports to be connected in 30–35 minutes with metro’s Gold Line

Mumbai Metro’s Line 8, or the Gold Line, will provide a direct rail link between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport. (File Photo)

Travel between Mumbai’s two international airports is set to become much faster with the Maharashtra Government approving the construction of Mumbai Metro’s Line 8, also known as the Gold Line, which will connect the Mumbai airport with the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). Once the line is completed, the journey between the airports is expected to take 30 to 35 minutes.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who made the decision at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, asked officials to ensure that all permissions are obtained in advance and that projects are completed on time.

Mumbai Metro’s Line 8 will provide a direct rail link between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport. The metro line will be 35 km long and have 20 stations.

Six stations will be underground and 14 elevated. The underground section will run from the Mumbai airport’s Terminal 2 to Ghatkopar East, while the elevated section will connect Ghatkopar West to Navi Mumbai airport’s Terminal 2. The average distance between two stations on the line will be under 2 km.