Mumbai’s two airports to be connected in 30–35 minutes with metro’s Gold Line

Mumbai Metro’s Line 8, or the Gold Line, will provide a direct rail link between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport. (File Photo)
Travel between Mumbai’s two international airports is set to become much faster with the Maharashtra Government approving the construction of Mumbai Metro’s Line 8, also known as the Gold Line, which will connect the Mumbai airport with the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). Once the line is completed, the journey between the airports is expected to take 30 to 35 minutes.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who made the decision at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, asked officials to ensure that all permissions are obtained in advance and that projects are completed on time.
Mumbai Metro’s Line 8 will provide a direct rail link between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport. The metro line will be 35 km long and have 20 stations.
Six stations will be underground and 14 elevated. The underground section will run from the Mumbai airport’s Terminal 2 to Ghatkopar East, while the elevated section will connect Ghatkopar West to Navi Mumbai airport’s Terminal 2. The average distance between two stations on the line will be under 2 km.
The project will require 30.7 hectares of land, with land acquisition costs estimated at Rs 388 crore. The total cost of the project is Rs 22,862 crore. Officials have been asked to complete land acquisition and all clearances within six months, after which the project must be completed within three years.
The metro link is seen as crucial as the Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports are expected to work together as a twin-airport system, handling the region’s growing passenger traffic.
The Government also directed officials to expedite work on extensions of the Samruddhi Expressway, including the Nagpur–Gondia and Bhandara–Gadchiroli stretches.
The Cabinet also approved the upgrading of Gadchiroli’s Navegaon More–Konsari–Mulchera–Hedri–Surjagad road, which is mainly used for mineral transport. The 85.76-km stretch will be developed as a four-lane concrete road.
Ahead of the Kumbh Mela, the Government also cleared the Nashik ring road, a 66.15-km project costing Rs 3,954 crore, aimed at easing traffic and improving movement around the city.
During the meeting, Fadnavis directed officials to stick to timelines and avoid delays as the Government pushes for the faster completion of major infrastructure projects across Maharashtra.
