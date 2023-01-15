Mumbai’s traffic woes may come to an end with new Metro Lines 2A and 7

Commuters going between Andheri and Dahisar, the suburbs of Mumbai, can now travel through the new elevated metro corridors Line 2A and 7 from January 20, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate both these metro lines on January 19 during his visit to Mumbai. They will be opened to the public the next day.

MMRDA expects that the two upcoming metro lines will cater to the demand of commuters, who were using either road wasting hours in traffic during peak hours or travelling in crowded local trains. The two elevated corridors are expected to help reduce crowds on local trains by 10-15 per cent. Vehicular traffic is also likely to see a reduction of 25 per cent.

Both these metro lines are expected to carry 3 to 4 lakh commuters every day.

Commuters can have a seamless experience in an air-conditioned Metro train for a fare of Rs 10 for every three kilometre. They are also unlikely to face traffic snarls on Link Road and Western Expressway Highway (WEH).

It will take 75 minutes to travel from Andheri West (Line 2A) to Gundavali Andheri East (Line 7) via Dahisar, a common station connecting the 35-kilometre stretch. And, it will take 40 minutes to cross the distance of 18.6 km on Line 2A (Dahisar to D N Nagar) and 35 minutes on Line 7 (Dahisar E to Gundavali, Andheri E), respectively.

Metro Lines 2A and 7 will be passing through residential and commercial office pockets of Link Road and WEH with integration to the existing Mumbai Metro One line that runs between Ghatkopar and Versova via Andheri. Moreover, it will also have new Foot Overbridges (FOBs) connecting the nearest railway stations drawing ridership to the new and existing public transport, MMRDA officials have said.

Dolly Harish, a resident of Malad, said the new metro line will make her travel easier and more comfortable. “I am looking forward to travelling on the new metro lines. My only expectation is the services should be regular and efficiently operated,” Harish said, underlining the fact they have faced traffic snarls over the past few years due to the construction of both these metro lines.

After the commissioning of new Metro Lines 2A and 7 for the public from January 20, the first paid service will start at 6 am from Andheri West on Line 2A and last at 9.24 pm. Similarly on Line 7, the first service from Gundavli station will be at 5.55 am and the last one at 9.24 pm.

The metro service comprising six coaches will be running at a time gap of eight minutes during peak hours and 10 minutes during non-peak hours, according to MMRDA.