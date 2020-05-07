Mumbai’s top cop visits JJ Marg police station after 26 personnel test positive

An officer said Singh visited the police station to boost the morale of the policemen posted at JJ Marg police station, as it remains the most-affected police station in the state. An officer said Singh visited the police station to boost the morale of the policemen posted at JJ Marg police station, as it remains the most-affected police station in the state.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh visited JJ Marg police station on Thursday after 26 policemen posted at the station, including 12 officers, tested positive for COVID-19. Sixty other police personnel at the station have been sent to home quarantine.

Sources in the department said that staff from other departments have been deputed at JJ Marg police station to support the existing staff. An officer said Singh visited the police station to boost the morale of the policemen posted at JJ Marg police station, as it remains the most-affected police station in the state.

In a video of Singh’s visit circulated on WhatsApp, he could be seen motivating his subordinates. He said in the past they have fought tough battles against the underworld and even against terrorist, like during the 26/11, and “despite losing our men we have come out victorious”. “This battle is against an invisible enemy and like any other battle, we will come out on top,” Singh told his men.

Additional Commissioner of Police (south region) Nishith Mishra and Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone 1) Sangramsingh Nishandar were also present on the occasion.

So far, 263 policemen from the city have tested positive for COVID-19.

Besides, 16 policemen from Sahar police station have also tested positive.

An officer said, “In our jurisdiction, Lelewadi area is the worst-affected zone. Majority of these policemen who got infected were posted in that area.”

