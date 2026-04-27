Mumbai’s 15-minute Thane Borivali commute inches closer as last hurdle cleared
Eviction of 33 remaining residents in magathane is set to unlock the blocked borivali entry point, enabling full deployment of tunnel boring machines and accelerating work on the thane-borivali twin tunnel project
After months of negotiations and multiple rehabilitation offers, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will begin eviction of the last 33 project-affected persons (PAPs) in Magathane from Tuesday, clearing the final obstacle for the Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel (TBTT) project.
Officials said the remaining residents are part of 572 PAPs affected by the project and have refused to accept alternative rehabilitation despite repeated outreach.
Last Monday, April 20, the MMRDA issued a final ultimatum to around 199 residents of the Trimurti and Tribhuvan cooperative societies.
“Four meetings have been held with the project affected people in February and March, and four options for rehabilitation were offered. But there has been no response from the residents,” said the notice.
Earlier, a notice on April 17 had offered temporary accommodation in Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) buildings in Borivali East, Dahisar East and Kandivli West, with unit sizes ranging from 269 sq ft to 300 sq ft. These were meant as interim housing for one year until permanent rehabilitation units are ready. However, officials said residents raised objections over unit size, building conditions and location. As per norms, PAPs are entitled to 305 sq ft homes.
“Enough homes of 305 sqft are not available, hence we had offered the residents temporary homes of lesser area or the option of rent of Rs 20,000 per month. But they refused to accept it,” said an MMRDA official.
Of the 199 residents, 86 accepted the offer, while notices were served to the remaining 113. Officials said only 33 now remain unwilling to relocate.
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“Only 33 of the 113 residents have not accepted the temporary homes. As the project is of public importance and the PAP rehabilitation is delaying it, their eviction will start from Tuesday,” said an MMRDA official.
Authorities have warned that eviction will be carried out with police protection if necessary. Those evicted will be issued allotment letters under the Shivshahi Rehabilitation Project in Kandivli. A deputy collector associated with the process estimated the number of remaining occupants to be between 30 and 40.
The delay in clearing the Borivali site has stalled key construction activity for the ambitious twin tunnel project. While two tunnel boring machines (TBMs) have already arrived and are being assembled at the Thane end, deployment at Borivali remains blocked due to pending encroachments.
Contractor Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd has already ordered two additional TBMs from German firm Herrenknecht AG, but dispatch has been held up as the site is not yet ready. Once operational, all four TBMs will simultaneously excavate from both ends, eventually meeting midway before being withdrawn.
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The 11.84-km Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel aims to reduce travel time between Borivali and Ghodbunder Road from the current 60–90 minutes to just 15 minutes. The tunnel alignment will pass beneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.
Sabah Virani is a journalist with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau, covering infrastructure, housing and urban issues. In the realms of technical fields, she brings out human stories and the pace of change ongoing in the city.
Expertise
Specialised Role: Tracking infrastructure in Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Sabah’s reporting tracks progress on various projects. From bridges to metros, she mixes technical details with resourceful information.
Core coverage areas: Sabah keeps a close eye on the activities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and its projects across the MMR, including the metros, road projects, bridges, the bullet train, pod taxi, its role as a planning authority, and more. She also watches for developments from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the GoM’s Urban Development department.
Housing: Sabah also tracks developments in housing, particularly the workings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). She also keeps a keen watch on the big redevelopment projects ongoing in Mumbai, including the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Motilal Nagar, Kamathipura, BDD Chawl redevelopment, among others.
Occasionally, she reports on the environment, biodiversity, waste, arts and culture.
Experience: Prior to working for the Indian Express, Sabah covered the municipality, civic issues and miscellaneous for Hindustan Times. Before that, she covered all things Mumbai for the online publication Citizen Matters. She has also worked as an editorial assistant at FiftyTwo.in.
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