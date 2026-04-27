Mumbai’s 15-minute Thane Borivali commute inches closer as last hurdle cleared

MMRDA to begin eviction of remaining residents in Magathane from Tuesday, clearing the final hurdle for the Thane–Borivali Twin Tunnel project.

After months of negotiations and multiple rehabilitation offers, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will begin eviction of the last 33 project-affected persons (PAPs) in Magathane from Tuesday, clearing the final obstacle for the Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel (TBTT) project.

Officials said the remaining residents are part of 572 PAPs affected by the project and have refused to accept alternative rehabilitation despite repeated outreach.

Last Monday, April 20, the MMRDA issued a final ultimatum to around 199 residents of the Trimurti and Tribhuvan cooperative societies.

“Four meetings have been held with the project affected people in February and March, and four options for rehabilitation were offered. But there has been no response from the residents,” said the notice.