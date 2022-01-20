Mumbai’s test positivity rate drops to 10% but other districts a cause for concern

With the plateauing of the third wave in Mumbai, the daily Covid-19 cases dropped to 6,032 with only 10 per cent test positivity rate (TPR) reported on Wednesday. However, despite the drop in cases in the state capital, due to the gradual spread of the virus to other districts, Maharashtra recorded 43,697 cases with 20.66 per cent TPR. TPR is the number of cases detected positive out of the total tests conducted.

After hitting its peak around January 10, the daily cases, which shot up to over 20,000, have started coming down gradually. On January 16, out of the 57,534 tests conducted, 7,895 came out positive with 13.7 per cent TPR. On January 17, 5,956 patients were identified with Covid-19 of the 47,574 tests conducted; the TPR was calculated at 12.51 per cent. On January 18, the daily figures surged marginally with 6,149 cases out 47,700 tests, counting 12.8 per cent TPR.

On January 19, Wednesday, with the rise in the daily testing to 60,291, the TPR dropped to 10 per cent with 6,032 cases. This is a sharp decline from January 7 when the TPR was 28.9 percent, the highest in the pandemic.

“We have crossed the peak in Mumbai. It is expected that cases might drop to 1,000-2,000 by January 26,” Iqbal Singh Chahal, commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said on Tuesday. Even as the situation in Mumbai seemed optimistic, the condition in other districts triggered concerns, especially in Pune, Satara, Nashik, Nagpur, Sangli and Aurangabad, which have been recording most of the daily cases in the state now. “Generally, the surge starts in cities and then spreads to neighbouring districts. In many districts, especially in rural areas, we are trying to boost vaccination…” said Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer.