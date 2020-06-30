Security beefed up after Mumbai’s Taj hotel receives threat call from Pakistan

In 2008, the Taj hotel had come under attack from terrorists during the 26/11 attack (Express Photo/Pradip Das) In 2008, the Taj hotel had come under attack from terrorists during the 26/11 attack (Express Photo/Pradip Das)

Taj Hotel in Mumbai received a threat call from a number in Karachi late last night, Mumbai Police said.

According to officials, the caller who identified himself as a member of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit, threatened to blow up the hotel. The call was received at around 12:30 am and was traced back to Karachi.

Following the phone call, Mumbai Police has tightened security at Taj Mahal Palace, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, and Taj Lands End, Bandra.

The call was made on a day when the Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi was attacked by four gunmen, killing four security personnel and a security guard. The four gunmen were shot dead before they could take over the building

In 2008, the Taj hotel had come under attack by Pakistani terrorists. They also attacked Oberoi-Trident, CST, Nariman House, Cafe Leopold, and Cama Hospital in Mumbai. At least 166 people were killed and over 300 injured in the attack.

