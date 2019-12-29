Mumbai godown fire: Charred bodies of 49-year-old manager, woman found from burnt unit; 1 missing

At the charred godown site in Sakinaka-Kurla industrial area, on Saturday. (Prashant Nadkar) At the charred godown site in Sakinaka-Kurla industrial area, on Saturday. (Prashant Nadkar)

Like every other day, around 8.30 pm Friday Piyush Pithadiya’s wife Sangeeta was waiting for him to call her after leaving office. When the 49-year-old manager of a garment company did not, she tried to reach him on his mobile phone repeatedly. Hours later, one of the workers of the company called to inform her that a fire had broken out at its godown on Ashapura compound in Sakinaka-Kurla industrial area and Pithadiya was missing since.

The partially charred body of Pithadiya and a 25-year-old woman were recovered from the godown early Saturday, even as another person continued to remain missing, police said.

Late Saturday evening, Mumbai Police arrested owner of a godown Mathuradas Tulsiram Bhadra, and two employees Udayalal Gauri and Khemsingh Rajput in the matter.

Police have also booked Pratap Purushotam Gori, another owner of the godown. “The four have been booked for causing death of two people by knowingly mishandling flammable substances. Bhadra and Gori are owners of a godown, while Gauri and Rajput are employed under them,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Goyal (zone X) said.

The case has been registered under sections 304(2) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substances) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

Earlier in the day, fire officials said they had received a call around 5.20 pm Friday about the ablaze and nine fire engines, nine jetties, one water taker, two quick response vehicle and an ambulance were rushed to the site. As the fire spread to 35 godowns, where some chemicals had been stored, it took firemen more than five hours to douse the blaze. Officials said, a search for three persons, reported missing in the incident, began only after the fire was contained around 11.30 pm.

“Fire officials found it difficult to locate the missing persons initially as the whole area was covered by black smoke owing to the chemicals stored in the godowns,” a fire official said.

Around 1 am, partially burnt bodies of two of the missing persons, later identified as Aarti Jaiswal and Pithadiya, were recovered from the first floor of the three-storey building, an official said. He added that the duo was rushed to Rajawadi hospital, where they were declared dead. The deceased were residents of Asalfa village in Ghatkopar and Mulund, respectively.

“My husband (Pithadiya) earlier worked in a company based in Jogeshwari. Only five months ago he had joined the garment company at Sakinaka on a managerial post. Every evening, after leaving office, he would call me to inform that he was on his way home,” Sangeeta told The Sunday Express. When Sangeeta did not get any call from her husband on Friday evening, she called him repeatedly on his mobile phone, before someone from the company called.

“Initially, one of the workers from the godown called me and asked whether Piyush was at home. Later, my husband’s friend called me and enquired about him. A few minutes later, my friend called and asked whether Piyush had reached home. Three phone calls raised suspicion, following which I called the worker from the company, who then told me about the fire,” she added.

Sangeeta and her family members rushed to the spot. Around 1am, Pithadiya’s partially charred body was recovered.

An officer from Sakinaka police station said, “Jaiswal’s body was also recovered from the first floor. We are yet to get her details.” Police also said that they are looking for another person, who is also reportedly missing since the incident.

