Mumbai’s Roads Up for a Political Makeover as New BMC House Takes Charge

In Mumbai, road and bridge names are determined based on proposals submitted by the elected corporator of the concerned ward.

From Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to Bappi Lahiri, proposals to name and rename Mumbai’s roads and chowks after political leaders, public figures and religious personalities have emerged as a key focus for the newly constituted general body of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Of the 27 proposals listed for deliberation in February, 19 relate to the naming or renaming of roads and public spaces, according to records accessed by The Indian Express. Several of these proposals date back to 2020 and feature recurring suggestions such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Balasaheb Thackeray.

The civic house is also set to revisit the contentious decision to name Kala Ghoda chowk after former Israeli Prime Minister Shimon Peres. A proposal by Congress corporator Javed Juneja seeks reconsideration of the name.