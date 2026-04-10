Mumbai’s rental crunch: Govt plans portal, 100 courts, legal changes

Maharashtra aims to reform its housing market by establishing 100 special courts for rent disputes and launching an online portal to increase the supply of affordable rental homes.

Written by: Vallabh Ozarkar
2 min readMumbaiApr 10, 2026 09:22 PM IST
Devendra Fadnavis affordable housing mumbaiMaharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Source: File)
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Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asked officials to create a proper system to increase the supply of affordable rental housing, while proposing changes in the law and court system to make renting easier and disputes quicker to resolve.

The move comes against the backdrop of growing pressure on Mumbai’s housing market, where high property prices have pushed a large section of the workforce into rental housing.

At a meeting on the issue, Fadnavis said the government must ensure that enough rental homes are available at reasonable rates, and that supply keeps pace with demand.

He asked officials to build a system to identify and organise available rental homes so that they can be used better.

To address the lack of reliable information and transparency, the Chief Minister directed that an online portal be developed.

The portal is expected to list available rental homes, provide verified details, and make the process simpler for citizens, reducing dependence on middlemen.

Fadnavis also proposed changes in how the Maharashtra Rent Control Act, 1999 is implemented.

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The law, which governs rental housing in the state, has often been criticised for slow enforcement and delays in dispute resolution.

He said Deputy Commissioners of Police should be designated as authorised officers under the law so that more officials are available to handle rent-related matters. He also asked for a formal notification to implement this change.

A major issue flagged during the meeting was the large number of rent-related cases pending in courts, many of which take years to resolve.

To address this, the state plans to set up 100 special courts dedicated to such cases, with retired judges appointed to speed up hearings.

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The Chief Minister also suggested starting evening courts, subject to judicial approval, to clear long-pending cases faster.

Vallabh Ozarkar
Vallabh Ozarkar

Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau. Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai. Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including: Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles. Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability). Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development. Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments. Experience Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting. Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism. Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra. He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More

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