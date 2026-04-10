Mumbai’s rental crunch: Govt plans portal, 100 courts, legal changes

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asked officials to create a proper system to increase the supply of affordable rental housing, while proposing changes in the law and court system to make renting easier and disputes quicker to resolve.

The move comes against the backdrop of growing pressure on Mumbai’s housing market, where high property prices have pushed a large section of the workforce into rental housing.

At a meeting on the issue, Fadnavis said the government must ensure that enough rental homes are available at reasonable rates, and that supply keeps pace with demand.

He asked officials to build a system to identify and organise available rental homes so that they can be used better.