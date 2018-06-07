Mumbai’s rain preparedness: BMC, CR spar over Sandhurst Road culverts

Last year, the railways blocked one of the two culverts to restrict water flow. In the disaster management meeting held this year, the BMC asked the railways to re-open it. Last year, the railways blocked one of the two culverts to restrict water flow. In the disaster management meeting held this year, the BMC asked the railways to re-open it.

AHEAD of monsoon, two culverts at Sandhurst Road station on the harbour line have become the bone of contention between the Central Railway (CR) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Senior railway officials have raised concerns over the water flowing from the culvert into the railway tracks, that could affect train services.

The Sandhurst Road station, common to both harbour line and main lines of the CR remains one of the most vulnerable and flood-prone stations. The station has two narrow culverts underneath the elevated tracks that often lead the water from the roads on to the tracks, during heavy rain.

“During heavy rain, Sandhurst Road station remains one of the largely affected stations.It is also a low-lying area that is quick to get water-logged after it rains heavily.The culvert opens on to the tracks….”

Last year, the railways blocked one of the two culverts to restrict water flow. In the disaster management meeting held this year, the BMC asked the railways to re-open it.

“After the railways closed one of the culverts, water from both the culverts gets released on to the tracks from the single one. We asked the railways to re-open it,” said P Khedkar, deputy chief engineer, storm water drains, BMC.

However, senior railway officials claim that that they cannot open the other culvert that causes more water to flow into the tracks. “During heavy rain, Sandhurst Road remains one the earliest railway stations where train services either get affected or stopped due to rains. We wanted to close both the culverts but the corporation is against it,” the railway official added.

Khedkar added that if both culverts get closed, the pipes would break and water would flow into the tracks. “It is the responsibility of the BMC to ensure a proper drainage system is created at Sandhurst Road station to ensure no water-logging takes place. We cannot allow water from the roads to flow into the tracks and affect train services,” a senior railway official added.

“While we have taken all precautionary measures, it also depends upon how much it rains. The BMC has provided us with additional pumps at the station to pump out excess water from tracks,” SK Jain, Divisional Railway Manager, CR said.

On another note, railways have raised red flags over the dilapidated retaining wall near the station that had suspended train services after it collapsed on the tracks in 2014. According to railways, they could only repair the wall after a 100-year-old building in its vicinity is evacuated. Both BMC and MHADA were asked to audit the building and ask for its quick evacuation.

The CR is likely to operate fewer train services on days of heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall on June 9 and June 10.

