Mumbai’s poor air quality worrying: Godrej Industries MD Nadir B Godrej

Mumbai’s poor air quality has become a cause of concern and the government must act on mitigating its effects, said Nadir B Godrej, Managing Director, Godrej Industries Ltd. Godrej was speaking to The Indian Express at the annual media meet in Vikroli on Friday evening.

“The government should take proactive measures. Mumbai has overtaken Delhi and has become the number one among the most polluted cities in terms of the global Air Quality Index (AQI) which is worrying,” Godrej said when asked if Mumbai is a liveable city with regards to its deteriorating air quality.

When asked whether it will impact the home-buying momentum in Mumbai, he said people prefer a good, healthy environment and poor air quality cannot be overlooked by homebuyers while selecting a city.

The Godrej MD—when asked if restrictions should be imposed on the number of permissions to be granted to real-estate development projects to control the air quality situation of Mumbai—said the number of infrastructure projects initiated by the government is much more than the number of real-estate construction projects undertaken. He said, therefore, it is unfair to say that the air quality is deteriorating only because of ongoing real estate projects. As a solution, every developer should ensure that they adopt dust mitigation measures, he added.

Godrej asserted they have adopted various dust mitigation measures on their construction sites as a preventive measure.

According to SAFAR, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Mumbai Monday was marked as ‘moderately poor’. The overall AQI of Delhi on Monday was 245 or ‘poor’.

Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, MD, Hiranandani Group, who is a well-known real estate developer popular for the construction of flagship projects, also indicated Mumbai’s air is extremely polluted as a result of the ongoing development work. Hiranandani said real-estate developers can choose to “adopt conscious consumerism as development is crucial to strengthening the urban economy.”

Advertisement

“Sustainability in the climate crisis era requires a balance of economy, ecology, and emotion. An example is the Hiranandani Group’s commitment to sustainability, including afforestation, planting of tree-lined boulevards and avenues, Miyawaki forest, landscapes, water bodies, nurseries, and abundant open spaces. Additionally, geography benefits from daily water and sewage recycling. Such steps should be considered in the planning of future real estate developments to help reduce pollution and create more liveable cities,” he added.

Pankaj Kapoor, MD-Founder, Liases Foras, said home buying has not been impacted due to the poor air quality condition in Mumbai so far. He said, “The unprecedented new launches in real-estate projects and also ongoing infrastructure development projects, including metro projects adding to poor air quality due to the construction activity. However, I believe once mass public transport is made available and reduction in vehicular traffic the air quality will improve.”

Kapoor said currently people are complaining of respiratory allergies due to vehicular traffic and ongoing construction activity adding to the poor air quality. “If the situation continues, it will become worrisome. People will live only in a city which is liveable and if these two factors are giving frequent such problems to the people then it will impact the home buying,” Kapoor said.